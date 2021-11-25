Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $6,508,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $2,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

