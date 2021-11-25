Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $36,560,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 99,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

