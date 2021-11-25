Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Poshmark worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $108,018.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,901 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,949.

POSH stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

