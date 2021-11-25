Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CLDX stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

