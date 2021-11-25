Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Annexon worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $4,639,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Annexon by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $561.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

