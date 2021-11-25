Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Arko worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 60.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

