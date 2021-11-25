Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.