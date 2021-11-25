Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nkarta worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NKTX opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $578.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

