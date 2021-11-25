Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.