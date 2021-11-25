Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Omega Flex worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $44,915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.91 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,288. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

