Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $667.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.