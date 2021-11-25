Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 131,542 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE BW opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

