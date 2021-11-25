Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670 in the last quarter.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

