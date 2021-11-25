Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

