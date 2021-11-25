Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,618 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Ducommun worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

