ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0239 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $477,882.23 and approximately $98,290.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.10 or 0.07611794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.05 or 1.00255818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.