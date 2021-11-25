Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.19. 8,500,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,450,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

