Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $327.57 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $137.22 or 0.00237737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,224 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.