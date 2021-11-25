CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Up 1.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 12,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

