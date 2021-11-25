Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $332,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

