Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,032 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.82 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

