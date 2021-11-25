Cipher Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $117,824.93 and $4,962.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00385527 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015945 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.20 or 0.01177700 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

