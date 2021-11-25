Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Winmark worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $277.99. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,012 shares of company stock worth $7,785,861. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

