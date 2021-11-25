Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 39,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

