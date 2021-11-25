Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,711.20 ($22.36).

PRU opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,463.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,459.09. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.27 billion and a PE ratio of -20.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

