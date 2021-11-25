Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and $679,217.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.