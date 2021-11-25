Civilization (CIV) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and approximately $138,932.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

