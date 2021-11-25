Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 2.3%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 103,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 216,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.