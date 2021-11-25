CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 3,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

