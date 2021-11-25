Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys 94,893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

