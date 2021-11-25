Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,602,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 402,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

