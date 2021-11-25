Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,656 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

COMT remained flat at $$37.68 during trading on Thursday. 376,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,435. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38.

