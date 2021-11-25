Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.62. 1,631,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

