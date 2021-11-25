Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,681 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.45. 804,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $216.18 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

