Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 20,238,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

