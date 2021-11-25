Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 234,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,210. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.