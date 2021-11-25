Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,704 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $305.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

