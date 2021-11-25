Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,262,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,172,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,529,000 after purchasing an additional 473,358 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,637,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 7,906,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

