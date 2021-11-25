Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,978 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.65. 1,612,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.