Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 470,242 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.86. 315,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,430. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

