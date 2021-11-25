Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 978,804 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978,804 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 11.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $116.18. 1,110,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

