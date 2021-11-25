Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

