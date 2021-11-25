Cloudbric One Day Volume Reaches $860,317.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $860,317.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

