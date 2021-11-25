Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,615 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 3.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,515 shares of company stock worth $125,275,463 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

