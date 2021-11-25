Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Coeur Mining worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.