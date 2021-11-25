Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $384,363.42

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $384,363.42 and $11.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $614.01 or 0.01039290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00267624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

