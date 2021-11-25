Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

