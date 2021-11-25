Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 691 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

