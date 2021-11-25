Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

