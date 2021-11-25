Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Target were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $248.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

